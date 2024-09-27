



Muscat: The 5th edition of the India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah concluded on September 26 with a grand closing ceremony held at the Rabkoot Training Area in Oman.





The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Amit Narang, the Indian Ambassador to Oman, and Captain Harish Srinivasan, the Indian Defence Attache to Oman. From the Omani side, Brigadier General Abdulkadhim Bin Ibrahim Al-Ajmi, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Masood Mubarak Al-Ghafri, Commanding Officer of the Frontier Force, were present to mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence stated in an official press release.





The ceremony followed an impressive joint live-fire demonstration that showcased the interoperability and joint capabilities of the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman. This demonstration was crucial for illustrating how both forces could work together in peacekeeping operations under a United Nations mandate. Approximately 60 soldiers from both armies participated in this significant display of military cooperation.





The demonstration featured a series of tactical exercises, including the simulated isolation and clearance of a village in a desert environment, where joint forces comprising Indian and Omani Armoured Personnel Carrier troops conducted house clearance drills and hostage rescue operations.





Snipers from both sides also demonstrated their marksmanship, effectively engaging targets throughout the exercise.





A highlight of the event was the deployment of advanced Indian-made equipment, such as drones for real-time surveillance and ballistic shields for room interventions and hostage protection. These technologies underscored the commitment of both nations to enhancing their military capabilities and preparedness.





The exercise culminated in a flag ceremony, an equipment display, and the exchange of pleasantries between the contingents. The successful completion of the joint exercise reflects the dedication of both countries to maintaining global peace and security.





It not only enhanced the tactical skills of the participating forces but also strengthened the bilateral military relations between India and Oman.





