



India plays the crucial role of a ‘Vishwa Mitra’ and a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in the global world order, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan claimed.





Addressing a conclave for Foreign Service Attaches (FSAs) hosted by the Defence Intelligence Agency recently, he said, "In the most violent decade since World War II, there is a growing propensity amongst nations to use force to contain conflicts. The growing uncertainty and insecurity is leading nations to renew their national security strategy and increase expenditure on defence."





He highlighted the four important areas of India's defence—operational preparedness, modernisation, transformation and indigenisation—as he spoke about the importance of data-centric warfare and the role of AI in revolutionising warfare.





India’s defence diplomacy has been steadily expanding in terms of the nature of activities as well as geographic coverage, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DG-DIA) Lieutenant General DS Rana said.





Further, highlighted the vision of Atmanirbharta and 'make in India' initiative in defence and urged FSAs to gain first-hand experience in modernisation programmes in the country.





