



Tel Aviv: Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday that Hezbollah fighters will now be afraid of even the most basic activities, like going to the toilet or eating food, after a series of explosions targeting Hezbollah in Beirut and across Lebanon.





The blasts, which are widely believed to be carried out by Israel, involved walkie-talkies and solar equipment and came just a day after similar attacks was done using pagers which are used by Hezbollah for communication purposes.





Israeli Chief of Staff on Lebanon attacks: "We still have many capabilities,at every stage we operate we are already 2 stages ahead. At every stage the price in Hezbollah should be high.We will make it so that terrorists will be afraid of going to the toilet & even eating food." pic.twitter.com/Rd1OHoZ7fa — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) September 18, 2024





At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 wounded in the second wave of attack leading the total casualties in the to 30, the Health Ministry stated.





Halevi stated, “We still have many capabilities. We will operate at every stage, and with each one, the price for Hezbollah will be high.”





While the attacks are widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, they have also led to civilian casualties, intensifying concerns that the long-standing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could spiral into a full-scale conflict.





"Throughout nearly a year of war in Gaza, we have been fighting with two main objectives dismantling Hamas and securing the release of the hostages. We have made significant progress, but there is still more to be done." said Herzi.





"We possess many untapped capabilities, some of which we have already demonstrated. Our readiness is strong, and we are actively preparing for future operations. Our strategy ensures that as we move through each stage, the subsequent stages are already planned and ready. For Hezbollah, the cost of each stage will only increase.” he added further.





Meanwhile, Israel has escalated its covert operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah, after reportedly thousands of two-way personal radios used by the militant group were detonated in Lebanon.





The move marks a significant intensification of Israel's efforts to disrupt Hezbollah’s communications and command structure amid conflict in Gaza and International pressure to secure a cease-fire with Hamas.





According to a report from Axios, Israeli intelligence services planted explosives in the walkie-talkies, which were then delivered to Hezbollah as part of their emergency communications system. The radios were intended to be used by Hezbollah during a potential conflict with Israel. By embedding explosives in these devices, Israel aimed to undermine the group's ability to effectively coordinate and manage operations.





(With Inputs From International News Agencies)







