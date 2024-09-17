



New Delhi: India has stepped up to support Namibia to boost their food security. A shipment of 1000 metric tons of rice has departed from Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva Port, headed for Namibia.





Sharing a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote, "Humanitarian support to Namibia: In solidarity with the Global South. As a credible HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia, to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought."





The post further said, "A consignment of 1000MTs rice has departed from Nhava Sheva Port for Namibia today."





Notably, the El Nino-induced drought has contributed to deteriorating food security conditions across Namibia, driving negative impacts on crop and livestock production, food price shocks, and unemployment, as per the official website of US Embassy in Namibia.





El Nino is a climate phenomenon that occurs when the Pacific Ocean warms above average, causing irregular global weather patterns.





The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Report warns of a severe food security crisis in Namibia, with an estimated 1.4 million individuals - nearly half of the population - anticipated to experience high levels of acute food insecurity. This critical situation is expected to increase during the lean season, spanning September 2024 to March 2025.





India and Namibia enjoy warm and cordial relations. The Namibian people and leadership view India as a dependable and trusted friend. Indian support during their liberation struggle is warmly recalled by Namibian leaders, according to a website of the High Commission of India in Namibia.





