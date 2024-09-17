



Leh: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), conducted the highly anticipated HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2.





The move is seen as a bold stride toward redefining military capabilities in high-altitude environments.





According to a media statement issued by Defence Public Relations Officer, Jammu, "this pioneering initiative aims to tap into the power of cutting-edge indigenous technology, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and tactical superiority in some of the most challenging terrain on the planet through the use of drones within the ambit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.





"Drones are increasingly playing a significant role in modern warfare as seen in recent conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. The roles are expanding across various domains to include surveillance, logistics, precision strikes, communication etc. Their growing role reflects their versatility, effectiveness and potential to transform military operations," the statement added.





Conducted from 17-18 September 2024 in the backshop of the Wari La Pass, Ladakh, at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet, HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 offered an exclusive platform for over 20 drone manufacturers to showcase a spectrum of drone solutions designed for high-altitude applications, it said.





These products spanned across domains of surveillance, logistics, loitering munitions, swarm and FPV (first-person view) operations. The extreme terrain of Ladakh provided an authentic testbed for validating the performance and global applicability of these systems, opening doors for India to become a key player in the global drone industry, the statement added.





According to the statement, all participants were felicitated for their innovations and participation. Special recognition was given to the winners in the logistics and FPV categories.





"The event gave opportunity to the Indian Army to shortlist a number of products for potential procurement while products improvements were also recommended for a few products. The event reflected the Indian Army's forward-looking vision for 2024 as the ‘Year of Technology Absorption’, highlighting the essential role that drone technology will play in future military operations," it added.





The statement further said, it also underlines the immense potential for innovation and global export opportunities, positioning HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 as a catalyst for advancing India’s broader vision of defence self-reliance.





'HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2' is poised to transform India’s role on the global stage in terms of defence technology, particularly in extreme and high-altitude environments, the statement said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







