



New Delhi: Arzu Rana Deuba, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal, kicked off the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday with a heartfelt message on X.





She wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi. May this special day bring you happiness and continued strength in serving your nation. Nepal and India share a deep bond of friendship and cooperation, and I look forward to further strengthening our ties in the days ahead."





Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba had held a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19, 2024 to discuss the multifaceted diversity of India-Nepal ties. She also handed over an invitation from Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for PM Modi to visit Nepal during her last visit to India.





The meeting aimed to elevate the historical ties between the two countries to new heights. PM Modi highlighted the close civilisational ties and progressive partnership between India and Nepal.





Earlier in the day, prominent leaders and state officials took to X to extend their birthday wishes to PM Modi. Union Minister Amit Shah praised Modi's vision of "New India," stating, "Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare."





Shah also highlighted Modi's role in enhancing India's global stature and his influence as a figure of peace and empathy.





BJP President JP Nadda joined the chorus of congratulations, expressing, "I extend my heartiest congratulations on his birthday to Narendra Modi ji, the successful Prime Minister, who is dedicated every moment to realizing the mantra of 'Antyodaya', dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of the people."





Nadda lauded Modi's leadership for turning the vision of a developed India into reality and inspiring BJP workers.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared his best wishes, noting, "Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership." Singh emphasized Modi's role in steering India towards growth and development, acknowledging his dedication and hard work.





Chief Ministers from various states joined in the celebrations. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Modi as the "most popular politician and successful Prime Minister," commending his relentless efforts for national welfare.





Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also conveyed their congratulations, highlighting Modi's impact on India's global standing and societal progress.





Later today, PM Modi will visit Odisha to inaugurate significant development projects and launch the 'SUBHADRA' scheme, underscoring his ongoing commitment to national development and public service.





