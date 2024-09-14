



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the first phase of developmental field firing trials of the Indian Light Tank Zorawar.





In a post on X, PRO, Defence, Guwahati said, "DRDO successfully conducted developmental field trials of Indian Light Tank, Zorawar. The collaboration with Indian industry aids in the growth of the domestic manufacturing ecosystem."





The first phase of developmental field firing trials of tank">Indian light tank 'Zorawar' was conducted by DRDO on Friday.





"Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on September 13, 2024, successfully conducted the preliminary automotive trials of the Indian light Tank, Zorawar, a highly versatile platform capable of deployment in high-altitude areas," as per a press release from the Ministry of Defence.





During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives. In the initial phase, the tank's firing performance was rigorously evaluated and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets, the Defence Ministry stated.





Zorawar has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T).





"Numerous Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributed to the development of various sub-systems, showcasing the strength of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities within the country," Ministry of Defence stated in the release.





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Army, and all associated industry partners for the successful trials of the Indian Light Tank. He described the achievement as a significant milestone towards India's goal of self-reliance in critical defence systems and technologies, as per the Ministry of Defence.





The tank is designed for rapid deployment and high mobility in the mountains in places like eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh along China’s borders amid the military standoff between both countries. The new tank has been jointly developed by DRDO and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under Project Zorawar to meet the Indian Army’s requirement for 354 light tanks. It was developed within two years. The tank prototype was unveiled in July at L&T’s Hazira facility in Gujarat.





DRDO has announced that the light tank will be ready for induction into the Army by 2027. However, it will have to undergo a series of summer and winter trials, including in deserts and high-altitude areas, over the next two to three years before the entire acquisition, production, and induction process can begin. The Zorawar project was given preliminary approval or “acceptance of necessity” by the Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisitions Council in December 2022, and it will cost an estimated ₹17,500 crore.





Learning from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, DRDO and L&T have integrated USV and loitering munition in the Zorawar tank.





Initially, 59 tanks will be given to the army. Weighing 25 tons, this tank can move at high speed in mountain valleys and two tanks can be transported at a time by the Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







