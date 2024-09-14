India is actively advancing its submarine capabilities through a significant acquisition program known as Project 75 (India), or P75(I). This initiative is crucial for enhancing the Indian Navy's capabilities amid growing concerns over China's expanding submarine fleet in the Indian Ocean

Nuclear Deterrent

India’s second Arihant-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Arighat, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29. The new submarine brings India one step closer to a nuclear second-strike capability while also entrenching nuclear competition in the Indo-Pacific.





SSBNs are a potent and highly specialised military asset. Operated by only the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and India, these boats are armed with submarine-launched nuclear ballistic missiles.





Due to their inherent stealth and ability to evade detection and survive a first strike, these submarines are designed to provide a reliable second-strike capability and underpin strategic nuclear deterrence via the principle of mutual assured destruction.





Like its predecessor INS Arihant, INS Arighat has four launch tubes, and can carry either 12 K-15 Sagarika submarine-launched ballistic missiles (750 kilometres range) or four K-4s (3,500 kilometres range). Submarine specifics are tightly held, and photos are hard to come by. India’s third SSBN, named INS Aridhaman, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2025, and a fourth is currently under construction.

India’s nuclear weapons program made various advances in 2024. In March, India successfully tested its Agni-V land-based intercontinental ballistic missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles – further closing the technological gap between India and China.

Despite commissioning its second SSBN, India’s submarines alone will not achieve the coveted “Continuous At Sea Deterrence” status – whereby at least one nuclear-armed submarine is on deterrence patrol at any one time, enabling a retaliatory strike and thereby deterring adversaries. A fleet of at absolute minimum three SSBNs is required to ensure one submarine is on deterrence patrol at any one time – the United Kingdom and France achieve continuous deterrence with four submarines each.

"Protecting the submarines comes at a high financial and opportunity cost, which may limit the Indian Navy’s ability to undertake less pressing, but nevertheless important missions."





India's Sub Hunt



