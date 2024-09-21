



Reasi: Security has been beefed up in the Shikari area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday.





Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by Security forces in the district, said authorities.





Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides, they added.





The police said that the operation was launched around 1 pm on Friday.





"On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana," Reasi district police posted on X on Friday.





