



Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received ceremonial welcome at Singapore's Parliament House on Thursday.





Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. He signed the visitors book at the Parliament House.





PM Modi and Lawrence Wong met ministers and delegates from each other's countries.





PM Modi, who reached Singapore on Wednesday, is slated to hold numerous engagements in the city-state on Thursday as well. This visit is poised to further bolster the bilateral ties between India and Singapore.





During the day, PM Modi will have a meeting with Lawrence Wong, and the two nations are expected to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).





Subsequently, PM Modi will visit AEM Holdings Ltd's semiconductor facility with Singapore's Prime Minister, after a lunch hosted by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.





He will also meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Following a business meeting with CEOs, PM Modi will return to New Delhi.





PM Modi met his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on Wednesday. He expressed his happiness on meeting Lawrence Wong.





Sharing a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Happy to have met my friend, PM Lawrence Wong. Had an excellent discussion on a wide range of issues. India cherishes the friendship with Singapore."





Wong also shared a picture of their meeting on X and welcomed PM Modi for dinner at Istana, the official residence and office of the president of Singapore.





In a post on X, he stated, "Welcome PM Narendra Modi to Singapore! Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow."





On Prime Minister Modi's Singapore visit, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the visit will further fortify ties between the two nations.





"Fortifying India-Singapore bonds of friendship. PM Narendra Modi warmly hosted by PM Lawrence Wong at the iconic Sri Temasek in Singapore. An evening cherishing the deep and long-standing India-Singapore ties awaits," he posted on X.





Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugham received PM Modi at the Changi airport on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from the Indian community.





PM Modi was seen giving autographs to diaspora members outside the hotel. He also tried his hand at playing the dhol there. Sharing from pictures, PM Modi later posted on X and said, "Thank you, Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant."





Before his arrival in Singapore, PM Modi was on an official visit to Brunei. During his visit, he held "wide ranging" talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan.





During their talks, both the leaders discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties. On Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Brunei's capital city, Bandar Seri Begawan. The Prime Minister also visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday as a part of his historic visit to Brunei.





