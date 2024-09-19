



Washington: After former US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his New York visit, Trump's close aide Al Mason called them "strong leaders" who respect each other.





He said that the meeting between Trump and PM Modi next week in New York will further cement the bond between the two leaders.





In an interview with ANI, he said that Trump and PM Modi enjoyed "warm relations" and shared a "strong bond" when the former was in office. Al Mason stated that Indian-American community members are staunch supporters of PM Modi. He also recalled past events attended by PM Modi and Donald Trump.





Speaking about ties between PM Modi and former US President, Al Mason said, "President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have enjoyed a very warm relations and strong bond between each other while the former president was in office. Both are strong leaders who respect each other. They both are well known for building relationships. The Indian-American community are staunch supporters of Indian Prime Minister Modi."





"They still recollect Trump's outreach during his Presidency, to bolster the historic relationship between the United States and India and to reach out to Indian American communities within the United States on a more personal level during his tenure as a president. For example, the Houston event co-headlined by then President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed 'Howdy Modi'." Then President Trump followed up this event with an overseas trip to India culminating in a historic rally, once again co-headlined with Modi, termed 'Namaste Trump'."





Al Mason's remarks come after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump confirmed that he would be meeting PM Modi next week during his visit to the US.





Al Mason, who is a prominent New York based entrepreneur, noted that the Indian-American community has credited Donald Trump for deepening ties between India and the US.





Al Mason said, "In many ways, the US-India relationship had never been stronger, and the Indian-American community in the United States largely credit Trump for deepening the ties between the two countries. During Trump's presidency, one trend becomes overwhelmingly clear, Indian Americans, perhaps for the first time ever, felt both acknowledged and respected by the president of the United States.





He stressed that Indian Americans identify Trump's vision on economy, inflation, and border policies. He said that Indian-Americans have been playing a crucial part in the US presidential polls.





Highlighting the growth of Indian-American community members in the US, Al Mason said, "Indian Americans are a successful business-oriented community, they identify with Trump's vision on economy, inflation, and open borders policies. The Indian American community has risen to become the richest ethnicity in America, with an average household income of USD 126,891, almost twice the US average of USD 65,315. The 5 million plus Indian American community today is a force to be reckoned with. They are playing a crucial part in this 2024 US presidential politics, both in terms of contributions, fund raising, support, and access to both the Republican and Democratic Party. Therefore, a meeting between Trump and PM Modi next week in New York will further cement the bond between Trump and PM Modi."





While addressing a campaign event, Donald Trump heaped praise on PM Modi, calling him a "fantastic man." Ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US, Trump said, "He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic."





PM Modi will visit the US from September 21 to 23, during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





PM Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21.





Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025.





At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.





PM Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







