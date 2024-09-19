



Washington: US lawmaker from New York, Tom Suozzi, has condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's Melville with messages of hatred and asserted that vandals and criminals, who commit hate crimes should be held accountable.





Member of US Congress, representing New York's 3rd Congressional District, Tom Suozzi, raised the issue of desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville in the US House of Representatives. He spoke about the rise in the acts of vandalism, bigotry and hate. He said that Hindus place hands together and greet people with namaste to show respect to them.





In his speech at the US House of Representatives, Suozzi said, "I guess we all know that hate has always been a part of human existence, but we see so many hate crimes today. Late Sunday night, vandals defaced the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Long Island with vile hate and bigotry against the Hindu community. I've seen Hindus many times and many of you have as well, when they place their hands together, they bow and they say namaste."





"When they do that, they're recognising the divinity in the person in front of them. They're showing their respect for the person in front of them. We really need to recognise that with all of our fellow human beings that were all special made in God's image and need to treat each other with more respect. What's happening that we see these acts of vandalism and bigotry and hate happening so often? Is it because of the inflammatory rhetoric we hear all the time? Is it because of the extremism? Is it because of the lack of accountability? What do we need to do to address this problem? Because hate is not the answer, love is the answer," he added.





His remarks came after the Consulate General of India in New York on Monday condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, labelling it "unacceptable." India's Consulate General in New York has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities and urged them to take prompt action against perpetrators of this act.





Tom Suozzi called for accountability of those who commit hate crimes. He talked about his participation in a gathering on Monday, alongside the BAPS community, state officials, and local officials.





Calling for action against vandals and criminals, Suozzi said, "In the short term, we need to hold vandals and criminals and people who commit hate crimes accountable. We need law enforcement to work to apprehend these criminals, and we need prosecutors to prosecute them to hold them accountable because people can't just say whatever they want, regardless of the impact it has on other human beings. And in the long term, we need to do a much better job educating people about the importance of love and of respect for other people."





"On Monday. I stood in unity with the BAPS community gathering with state and local officials, people from different religions, Democrats and Republicans from the federal, state and local level. We spoke out for the values that the people at the BAPS community stand for that Long Islanders stand for, that New Yorkers stand for, and that Americans stand for. Let's remember the importance of mutual respect and love and the role they play here in our country and in our world. Love will always win out," he added.





He spoke about the rise in the incidents of vandalism, bigotry, and hate on Long Island, in New York, and across the US.





While sharing the video of his speech in the House on X, Souzzi wrote, "This past weekend, the @BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville was desecrated with hateful graffiti. This morning, I spoke on the House floor about the increase in incidents of vandalism, bigotry, and hate on Long Island, in New York, and across our country. Hate is not the answer. Love is the answer. Namaste."





In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York on Monday stated, "The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable. The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act."





