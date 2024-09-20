



Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s decision to file a lawsuit in a US federal district court against the Centre and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is “ridiculous”, with the timing “clearly suggesting that it was done with malafide intention”, top Indian government sources have told.





“It is ridiculous that a criminal in India, who is trying to wage war against a country, is filing a lawsuit just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to the United States. He is trying to defame everyone in India, including opposition parties. He is a wanted accused in India and should be handed over to us to conclude our probe,” the sources said.





The sources added that Pannun was a “terrorist, goon and criminal supported by foreign agencies to defame India”. “He is an ISI plant sent to create Khalistan and suits the American agencies also. Pannun should be extradited to India on urgent basis as probe in many cases is pending and we need to give justice to victims.”





The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader is wanted in several cases in India, including those filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where he is accused of conspiring to promote Sikh separatism and Khalistan. He is also charged with sedition, promoting enmity, and unlawful activities.





The other cases are filed under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) where he is accused of promoting terrorism and separatism; a sedition case for allegedly promoting anti-India sentiments; a cyber crime case as he is accused of spreading hate speech and anti-India content online apart from promoting enmity, spreading hatred, and unlawful activities. Apart from NIA, he is also on the radar of the Punjab and Delhi Police.





Pannun is currently in the US and has not been extradited to India despite multiple requests. Indian authorities have issued non-bailable warrants against him and Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Pannun at India’s request.





The Khalistani leader is accused of orchestrating attacks and protests against Indian consulates and diplomatic missions worldwide.





The SFJ group has been involved in several protests and incidents targeting Indian missions in the UK, USA, and Canada. Some instances include:





Indian Consulate in San Francisco: In July 2023, Khalistan supporters allegedly set fire to the consulate, prompting a strong reaction from the US State Department. The incident was linked to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based separatist leader.





Indian High Commission in UK: In March 2023, pro-Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian High Commission, taking down the Indian National Flag and chanting slogans.





Indian Consulate in Brisbane, Australia: Although not in the UK, USA, or Canada, it’s worth noting that in February 2023, Khalistani supporters targeted the Indian consulate in Brisbane, Australia.





Agencies







