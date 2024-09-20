



New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has said that the leaders of India and China have reached important consensuses adding both the countries are partners and not rivals. He made this statement at the conference marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.





"President Xi Jinping reiterated that China's resolve to stay on the path of peaceful development will not change. The leaders of China and India reached important consensuses such as "China and India are partners rather than rivals, and are not threats to each other but opportunities for each other's development". They not only point out the direction for the development of bilateral relations but also provide important guidelines for the two countries to promote modernisation."





Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong further said, “At present, China-India relations are at a crucial stage of improvement and development. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar twice in the past two months and met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval a few days ago. They had in-depth communication and reached an important consensus on the improvement of bilateral relations.”





"Since 1990s, India has actively promoted economic and social reforms. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Indian government put forward the policy of "Reform, Perform and Transform", and India's economy maintains rapid development and people's living standards improve continuously. I would congratulate on the achievements India has made through reforms. Only China and India can understand how many efforts should be made to promote reform in a country with a population of 1.4 billion. We are willing to enhance experience-sharing on reforms with the Indian side, synergize our development strategies, learn from each other's strengths and make progress together."





"At present, India is implementing initiatives such as "Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)" and "Make in India" and is committed to becoming a global manufacturing hub. China is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts and promoting high-standard opening up, which will provide new cooperation opportunities to all countries including India. We are willing to strengthen exchanges of modernisation experience with India, jointly make the cake of cooperation bigger, and better benefit the two countries and two peoples. The economic and trade structures of China and India are highly complementary. We welcome more Indian commodities to enter the Chinese market, and more Indian enterprises to invest in China. It is hoped that the Indian side could provide a sound business environment for the Chinese enterprises in India. The foundation of China-India people-to-people friendship is profound."





