



Kech: Two persons have been missing after being detained by Pakistani forces in Konshkalat area of Balochistan's Tump on the night of August 30, The Balochistan Post reported.





Two persons who went missing have been identified as Nasrat and Dad Dost. Their whereabouts remain unknown, sparking serious concerns among residents and human rights organizations.





The families of the missing individuals are worried about their safety, considering the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.





In a related development, two other individuals previously reported missing, Murtaza and Shehsawar, who had been abducted from the Prom area of Panjgur, were safely returned to their homes.





While their return brought relief to their families, the circumstances surrounding their release are unclear, according to The Balochistan Post report.





These incidents highlight the ongoing tension and insecurity in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have become a troubling norm. Local communities and advocacy groups have called for greater transparency and accountability regarding the actions of Pakistani security forces in the area.





Over the past two decades, numerous reports from organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have highlighted the troubling pattern of individuals being forcibly disappeared by security forces. These disappearances often involve alleged extrajudicial detentions, where individuals are taken into custody without legal process and their whereabouts remain unknown, causing immense suffering to their families.





Human rights groups and local advocacy organizations, such as the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have been at the forefront of the movement to address these violations.





They have organized rallies, public awareness campaigns, and legal actions to press for accountability and the safe recovery of missing persons. Reports indicate that these groups have faced significant challenges, including harassment and repression from authorities, yet they persist in their efforts to seek justice and transparency.





The international community has also expressed concern, with various UN bodies and international human rights organizations calling for investigations and urging the Pakistani government to address the issue comprehensively.





Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with enforced disappearances continuing to undermine trust in state institutions and perpetuate a climate of fear and insecurity in Balochistan.





