



Washington: The United States has expressed its willingness to accept any nation's "help" in efforts to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine





During the press briefing on Thursday, when asked if India can play a role in bringing peace and ending the Russia-Ukraine war, use">White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby replied, "Any nation that can help to end this war and do so in keeping President Zelenskyy's prerogative, the Ukrainian people's prerogative, his plans to adjust peace--we would certainly welcome a role like that."





During the briefing, Kirby also spoke on Russia's "attempt to interfere" in the 2024 presidential election and said, "The Department of Justice, the Department of Treasury, and the State Department took a series of coordinated actions against foreign actors associated with the Russian government who are attempting to covertly influence our elections."





US have found that RT (Russia Today) is being used by the Russian government to spread propaganda, influence elections, and shape policies in the US and other countries.





"Specifically, all these federal agencies revealed activities directed and funded by RT, formally known as Russia Today, to covertly spread Russian government propaganda, to reduce international support for Ukraine, bolster pro-Russian policies and interests, and influence voters here in the US, and in foreign elections as well. RT is no longer just a propaganda arm of the Kremlin. It is being used to advance covert Russian influence actions," said Kirby.

















Further, he disclosed that the US State Department announced a new policy to "restrict visas" for employees of Kremlin-supported media organisations that are affiliated with these covert activities.





"Additionally, the Russian government is laundering influence and information operations through Kremlin-controlled commercial firms, such as the social design agency, that work extensively at the direction and control of the Russian Federation," Kirby said in the media brieifing.





"So, in addition to the law enforcement actions that were announced just a little bit ago by the attorney general, the State Department announced a new policy to restrict visas for employees of Kremlin-supported media organizations that are affiliated with these covert activities...As President Biden has said democracy can at times be fragile, but it is also inherently resilient. We all need to work together as Americans to ensure that resilience," he added.





The Biden administration announced a sweeping set of actions to tackle a major Russian government-backed effort to influence the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday, including unveiling criminal charges against two Russian nationals, sanctions on ten individuals and entities, and the seizure of 32 internet domains.





At Russian President Vladimir Putin's direction, three Russian companies used fake profiles to promote false narratives on social media, US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







