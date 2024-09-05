



The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be a stealth aircraft weighing approximately 27 ton and designed to carry a substantial weapons load





India is advancing its defence capabilities with plans to develop an Indigenous 5.5-generation fighter jet, with the first prototype expected to be ready by 2028. This ambitious project, discussed in a recent meeting between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), aims to bolster the nation's military strength with cutting-edge technology.





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), as it is called, will be a stealth aircraft weighing approximately 27 tonne and designed to carry a substantial weapons load. The aircraft's development includes advanced stealth features, with capabilities to carry missiles in a fully concealed configuration. This would enhance the aircraft's survivability and effectiveness in combat scenarios.





According to senior defence officials, if engine production and other related activities progress as planned, the first prototype of the AMCA will be unveiled by 2028. The development process, however, is expected to take six to seven years before the aircraft is combat-ready.





The project, which has garnered significant attention, received a green light from the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier this year. Under a budget of around ₹15,000 crore, the DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency will spearhead the development of the AMCA in collaboration with public and private sector partners. The plan includes building five prototypes over the next five years, with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) playing a crucial role in manufacturing.





The AMCA is crucial for India's future air combat capabilities, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd), Director General of the Centre for Air Power Studies. Chopra also said that the ACMA's stealth features will be a game-changer in the region.





The AMCA project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and substantial business for Indian entities. The IAF has already demonstrated strong support for indigenous fighter aircraft, with orders placed for over 200 TEJAS fighters. Additionally, the TEJAS MK-2 program, which will feature more advanced GE-F414 engines, is set to complement the AMCA in India's aerial defence strategy.





Mass production of the AMCA is anticipated to begin by 2035, with the aircraft expected to enter operational roles by 2030. India is projected to induct over 200 of these advanced fighters, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation's air power and contribute to the development of next-generation fighter jets domestically.





On the other hand, the indigenous fighter aircraft programme, the 4.5 generation plus TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets will start flying by March 2026 and its mass production will begin by 2029.





In addition, the mass production of the Indian fifth-generation fighter Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is expected to begin by the year 2035.





