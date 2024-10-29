



Armenia is actively negotiating with India for the procurement and modernization of its military capabilities, particularly focusing on the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and advanced missile systems. This strategic move comes in the wake of Armenia's ongoing security challenges, particularly its tensions with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.





The Armenian plans to enhance its current fleet have been on the table for some time. Earlier in 2023, it was reported that the Armenian Air Force expressed interest in integrating Indian weapons systems. Colonel Ovanes Vardanyan, head of Armenia’s Air Force, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with HAL regarding these upgrades.





Vardanyan highlighted HAL’s extensive experience in modernizing such aircraft. He stated, “We are considering the possibility of upgrading our Su-30s with HAL’s assistance, as they have a wealth of expertise in this area.” He emphasized the potential for collaboration in avionics, electronic warfare, and new armaments during military exercises in India.





An unnamed Indian official also confirmed Armenia’s interest in the project but noted that negotiations are still in their early stages. He pointed out that Armenian Su-30SMs differ from the Indian Su-30MKI version, suggesting that this disparity may necessitate special attention and modifications during the upgrade process.





Armenia has initiated discussions with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to acquire Su-30MKI fighter jets, which are a more advanced variant compared to the Su-30SMs currently in its fleet. The talks also encompass upgrading Armenia's existing Su-30SM aircraft, which have not been effectively utilized due to a lack of adequate armaments during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.





Key Areas of Cooperation





Missile Procurement





Armenia is interested in acquiring Astra beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, which could significantly enhance its air combat capabilities. The Astra missile is noted for its range of over 110 kilometers and precision targeting, making it a valuable asset for modern air forces. Armenian defence authorities are particularly interested in the BrahMos air-to-ground supersonic cruise missiles.





Aircraft Upgradation





The negotiations include plans to modernize Armenia's current fleet of four Su-30SMs. This upgrade would involve integrating Indian-made weapons and improving the aircraft's overall combat effectiveness, including enhancements to radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities.





Military Collaboration





This initiative is part of a broader strategy by Armenia to diversify its defence partnerships and reduce reliance on traditional suppliers like Russia. Since 2020, Armenia has significantly increased its military cooperation with India, making it one of India's largest arms importers in the region.





Armenia's outreach to India reflects its urgent need to bolster its defence capabilities amidst heightened regional tensions, especially with Azerbaijan, which has invested heavily in drone technology and other advanced military assets. The failure of Armenia's Su-30SMs to intervene effectively during recent conflicts has led to their characterization as "white elephants," highlighting the necessity for modernization and effective armament integration.





For India, strengthening ties with Armenia serves multiple strategic purposes. By enhancing Armenia's military capabilities, India aims to counterbalance the influence of Turkey and Pakistan in the South Caucasus region.





This partnership aligns with India's ambitions to become a global exporter of defence systems, leveraging its expertise in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance.





The negotiations between Armenia and India signify a pivotal shift in regional military dynamics. As Armenia seeks to modernize its air force and enhance its deterrent capabilities against Azerbaijan, India's role as a defence partner is becoming increasingly crucial. If successful, these discussions could lead to significant advancements in Armenia's military readiness and further solidify India's presence in the South Caucasus.







