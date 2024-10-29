This operation is part of ongoing efforts to monitor and ensure compliance with disengagement agreements following tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

This was to ensure that the Chinese army had dismantled the tents, defences, vehicles and other elements it was supposed to pull down.





The sources said the Indian Army will carry out their first patrol to patrolling points (PP) 10, 11, 12, 12A, 13 shortly. This would be the first time since January 2020 that the Indian Army will be patrolling these areas, they added.





While Indian soldiers were mostly stopped from the patrolling points in Depsang Plains in mid-2017 from an area called the Y-Junction, they managed to push their way through in January 2020.





A decision has been taken to limit the patrolling to twice a month and both sides will coordinate with each other.





This means that each side will inform the other before embarking on the scheduled patrolling. This, the sources said, was to ensure that no kind of confrontation takes place.



