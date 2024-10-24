German MTU power unit under static testing at Heavy Vehicles Factory, AVADI, Chennai





The DATRAN 1500hp engine, engineered to compete with some of the world’s top military propulsion systems, boasts superior power, advanced technology, and enhanced manoeuvrability



BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) is set to enhance India's Main Battle Tanks by integrating the newly developed DATRAN 1500hp engines. This initiative marks a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities, aligning with the country's push for self-reliance in military technology.





The DATRAN engine delivers 1500 horsepower, designed to compete with advanced military propulsion systems globally. This feature enhances the manoeuvrability and operational efficiency of the tanks in various combat scenarios. The engine is engineered to function effectively in high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments, making it versatile for diverse operational theatres.





The integration of the DATRAN engine follows the successful test-firing of India's first indigenously developed 1500 HP tank engine at BEML's facility in Mysuru on March 20, 2024. This event was a landmark achievement, showcasing India's technological advancements in defence manufacturing.





The project began in August 2020, focusing on developing a robust engine for Main Battle Tanks. The development is structured into five major milestones, with Generation One aimed at technology stabilization and Generation Two focusing on actual vehicle integration and user trials. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2025, ensuring adherence to quality standards and timely delivery.





Before full-scale production, the DATRAN engines will undergo rigorous testing on older Arjun tank prototypes. This step is crucial for validating performance metrics and operational reliability under various conditions.







