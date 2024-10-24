



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken a significant step to enhance its maritime security capabilities by signing a contract worth ₹387.44 crore for the procurement of six indigenously made Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs). This contract was finalized with Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd., based in Goa, and marks the first time these amphibious vessels, commonly known as hovercrafts, will be manufactured in India under the government's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





The project will also significantly enhance the technical expertise and growth of indigenous ancillary, especially the MSME sector.





Key Details of The Contract





- Contract Value: ₹387.44 crore - Manufacturer: Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. - The ACVs will serve multiple roles, including: High-speed coastal patrolling - Reconnaissance - Search and rescue operations - Assistance to ships and crafts in distress





The introduction of these ACVs is expected to significantly bolster the ICG's operational capabilities and enhance maritime security across India's coastal regions. The project is also anticipated to foster technical expertise and growth within the domestic Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector involved in manufacturing these vehicles.








