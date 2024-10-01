



New York: The 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) has witnessed a surge in calls for reforming the UN Security Council, with a growing consensus among world leaders to expand its permanent membership.





In a significant show of support, leaders from France, Russia, the United States, Portugal, and the United Kingdom have endorsed India's candidacy as a permanent member.





The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, shared a compelling video on X showcasing endorsements from world leaders for India's candidacy and wrote, "A buzzword at #UNGA79. Thank you, friends and partners for your support."





In the video message, Angola's President Joao Lourenco stressed the urgency of reform and affirmed that, "the reform of the United Nations Security Council... seems to be urgent and pressing in order to give voice to the countries of the globe of the South, namely Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent."





Chile's President Gabriel Boric proposed setting a deadline for this reform, stating, "When the UN celebrates its 80th birthday, we'll do so with a Security Council that includes Brazil from Latin America, India, and at least one country from Africa."





France's President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his country's support for expansion and stated, "France, as I reiterate here, is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members."





Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed similar sentiments, stating, "We support our position in favour of the candidacies of Brazil and India."





US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, emphasised the need for representation and stated, "Reforming the UN Security Council to better represent the developing world... The United States believes that this should include two permanent seats for Africa, one rotating seat for small island developing states, and permanent representation for Latin America and the Caribbean in addition to the permanent seats for countries we've long endorsed, Germany, Japan, and India."





The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also expressed support for expansion, with Micronesia's President Wesley Simina and Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay praising India's candidacy.





"Representation on the council. Brazil, India, Japan and Germany as permanent," said Starmer at UNGA79.





"Most importantly, I would like to reserve our deepest thanks to India, our closest friend and neighbour. They have been with us from the very beginning of our development journey and have remained steadfast in their support and friendship," Tobgay, said.





Representatives from numerous other countries around the world participated in the assembly, engaging in vital discussions and bilateral meetings.





Notably, the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly opened on September 24 and continued through September 28 and concluded on September 30.





The theme for the general debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," according to the UN official statement.





