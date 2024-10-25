



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts between India and China, particularly regarding their border issues. Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, he stated that the recent consensus reached between the two nations serves as a testament to the effectiveness of continuous dialogue in finding solutions. This consensus includes agreements on patrolling and grazing rights along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which had been suspended following tensions from the Galwan Valley incident in 2020.





Singh asserted that the broad consensus achieved demonstrates that ongoing dialogue is essential for resolving complex issues, highlighting its role in restoring normalcy along the LAC.





He described the agreement as a "significant development," indicating that both diplomatic and military discussions have been vital in addressing the differences between India and China.





The consensus is based on principles of "equal and mutual security," aiming to enhance cooperation and ensure peace in border areas.





Specific areas such as the Depsang plains and Demchok are included in the new patrolling arrangements, which are part of efforts to resolve outstanding issues since the last agreement in 2022.







