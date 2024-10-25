



The Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) has officially commenced, marking its 31st edition. This year's exercise began on October 23, 2024, at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, India, and will run until October 29, 2024.





The exercise is structured into two main phases:





Conducted from October 23 to 25, the Harbour Phase focusing on professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, and sports events to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).





Scheduled for October 28 to 29, the Sea Phase will involve advanced naval drills including live weapon firings, anti-submarine warfare exercises, and tactical manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal.





The RSN's RSS Tenacious, along with an embarked helicopter, is participating alongside various Indian naval assets. The exercise aims to bolster strategic partnerships and address common maritime security challenges.





SIMBEX was initiated in 1994 as "Exercise Lion King" and has since evolved into a key component of maritime cooperation between India and Singapore. It is recognized as the longest continuous naval exercise that the Indian Navy conducts with any foreign navy. This year's iteration emphasizes enhancing maritime domain awareness and operational readiness between the two nations, reflecting their commitment to regional security.





The opening ceremony took place aboard the INS Shivalik, attended by senior officials from both navies, underscoring the significance of this bilateral engagement in promoting peace and stability in the maritime domain.







