



NTPC and the Indian Army have recently entered into a partnership aimed at establishing a Solar Hydrogen-based Microgrid in Chushul, Ladakh. This collaboration is designed to provide a continuous power supply of 200 kW, even under extreme winter conditions where temperatures can plummet significantly.





The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr. Mohit Bhargava, CEO of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL), and Lt. General Rajinder Dewan of the Indian Army. This agreement marks a significant step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels and enhancing energy security for military operations.





Under this initiative, NTPC REL will undertake the design, development, and installation of renewable energy projects, including solar and wind, specifically tailored for the Indian Army's needs. The projects will be executed on a Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model.





This collaboration aligns with India's broader objectives of decarbonization and energy independence, particularly in remote and off-grid locations where traditional diesel generators are currently used.





The microgrid system will utilize hydrogen as an energy storage medium, showcasing NTPC's advancements in hydrogen technologies. NTPC has previously engaged in projects involving hydrogen blending with natural gas and is exploring hydrogen-based mobility solutions.







