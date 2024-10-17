



London: United Kingdom on Wednesday said that it is in contact with the Canadian government about serious developments outlined in the probe conducted in Canada into Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar case. The spokesperson called India's cooperation with Canada's legal process the "right next step."





Spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of UK said, "We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada's judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential."





"The Government of India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is the right next step," the spokesperson said.





The diplomatic fallout between India and Canada came after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme claimed they had information on certain criminal activity carried out by agents of the Indian government.





"Over the past few years and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence. In addition, there have been well over a dozen credible imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of duty to warn, by law enforcement with members of South Asian community and specifically, members of the pro-Khalistan movement," Duheme said.





The RCMP Commissioner further claimed that investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies; and other individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.





Citing evidence from the RCMP, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Indian government officials were involved in activities that posed a threat to public safety.





Amid escalating tensions between Canada and India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with his United Kingdom counterpart Keir Starmer over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.





"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, discussed recent developments related to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the government of India," a statement released by Canadian PM's office on October 14 said.





According to the statement, the two leaders discussed the importance of ensuring citizens' safety and security, as well as upholding the rule of law. Trudeau emphasised Canada's commitment to cooperation with India to address this critical issue.





"Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close and regular contact," the statement read.





India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.





The ties between India and Canada have been strained after Trudeau in 2023 claimed that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country. Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot in Surrey in June last year.





