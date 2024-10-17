



Tokyo: The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, paid his tributes by laying a wreath at the Ichigaya Memorial, a place that commemorates the martyrs of the Japan Self-Defence Force, on Wednesday (local time), during the ongoing official visit to the country.





The COAS also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Memorial and later engaged in high-level discussions with General Yasunori Morishita, Chief of Staff of Japan Ground Self-Defence Force, General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of Joint Self-Defence Force and other senior military leaders there.





During their discussions, both nations aimed at aspects of bilateral defence cooperation, further nurturing the military bond between both armies and enhancing mutual commitment towards global peace and security.





Following this, the COAS visited the National Institute of Defence Studies and Ichigaya Museum and held an interaction with the Director General of Ground Systems, Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency.





On October 15, General Dwivedi was also called on the Defence Minister of Japan, General Nakatani and discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation.





Both leaders held talks on bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation and exchanges between Japan and India. The two leaders agreed to continue to work closely together and deepen their relationship.





India and Japan share a vast history of defence cooperation and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.





Both nations are part of the QUAD alliance along with the US and Australia, with a focus on strengthening their maritime domain awareness and maritime security, among others.





The Indian and Japanese Naval Forces also take part in the Multilateral Maritime Exercise--Malabar Naval Exercise, along with the US and Australian naval fleets.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







