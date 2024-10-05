



New Delhi: Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Iraj Elahi, issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that any strikes on Iranian oil sites would provoke a devastating retaliation from Iran. He emphasised that the consequences of such actions would be "more harmful and painful" for Israel.





The remarks by Elahi came after US President Joe Biden said he was "discussing" possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil sites in response to Tehran's missile attack and how Iran will protect its assets in oil fields.





Speaking with ANI, Elahi said, "If Israel does this, it will face a new round of retaliation by Iran, which will be more harmful and more painful for Israel. Maybe, most of the installation and infrastructure of Israel will be damaged."





He further said that any attack on Iranian oil facilities would have negative consequences for the United States and the global energy market. "If the Iranian oil facility is damaged, it will affect the whole energy market of the world. This will not be to the benefit of the US and many countries and stakeholders. Regarding nuclear facilities, we believe some of our facilities are under mountains and no kind of bomb can damage it."





Notably, US President Joe Biden on Thursday had stated that he is "in discussion" about possible strikes on Iranian oil facilities.





Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden, when asked if he would support Israel striking Iran's oil facilities, responded, "We're in discussion of that. I think -- I think that would be a little -- anyway."





However, later, Biden advised caution in Israel's retaliation strategy and stated that if he were Israeli, he would consider alternatives to striking oil fields. "If I were in their position, I would explore alternatives to targeting oil fields," Biden remarked.





He had also emphasised Israel's right to self-defence in the face of attacks from not only Iran but also Hezbollah and the Houthis, while urging restraint to minimise civilian casualties.





Meanwhile, Elahi also asserted that Iran has taken extensive precautionary measures to safeguard its military facilities. He said, "Israel and its allies are fully aware of the Iranian military capability, so they try to hit Iran with different strikes. We have taken way too many precautionary measures. We are ready for the different actions of Israel. Yesterday, the Supreme Leader himself after five years said prayers and not only the Supreme Leader, the President, the Head of Judiciary, and Legislative power all the high-ranking people of Iran... It shows that we did not have any concerns regarding the operation of Israel."





Elahi also spoke about October 7, the day when Hamas launched attacks against Israel last year and asserted that Iran's perspective of the incident differs from the rest of the world. He said, "Our narration of October 7 categorically differs from the narration of many countries. We believe that October 7 did not happen suddenly, it has roots, and it has backgrounds. We should study the history of the region and the history of Israel--how it was established."





He added, "It was established in the lands of Palestinians, and one by one they occupied the houses of the Palestinians, fired and burnt the farms and obliged them to leave their homeland. In our discourse, Palestinians are defending and resisting their homeland... Those who have sound minds can understand our this narration..."





On Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that "Iran will pay a price for the actions," Elahi asserted that the nation is ready and has taken complete measures. He said, "It is natural... But we are ready. We have taken precautionary measures militarily, economically, and even digitally. We are fully aware. We are fully ready and we have taken, and we have taken precautionary measures..."





He further said, "Regarding diplomacy between Iran and Israel, there is no diplomacy between Iran and Israel since we do not recognise Israel as a legitimate regime. It is an illegal regime that was set up illegally. And until now, we do not have any relation with Israel. But regarding the tension in the region, we fully support the negotiation between Palestinians, Hamas, Palestinians and Israel for a ceasefire. Also, we support. We believe that there is a good possibility for diplomatic solutions between Israel and United States..."





Elahi also spoke about the purpose of Iran's Foreign Minister's visit to Lebanon, and emphasised the nation's support for Lebanon's sovereignty. Elahi also reaffirmed Iran's strong alliance with Hezbollah, and reiterated opposition to any territorial changes in the region.





Speaking with ANI, Elahi said, "First of all, this visit aims to show our solidarity with Lebanese people and support the sovereignty of Lebanon. Of course, Hezbollah is our ally and we do have very close relations with Hezbollah. But we strategically, are supporting the sovereignty of Lebanon as a whole, as a country. We are against any changes in the geography of the region."





He added, "We are supporting Hezbollah to deter Israel and to not allow Israel to occupy more parts of Lebanon. We are supporting Hamas to not occupy Gaza, not demolish the houses and infrastructure of Palestinians. So our main strategy and our main principle is we are against any changes in the region. But Israel tried to change the status quo of the region. As Netanyahu showed two maps in the United Nations Assembly General Assembly and they have designed a new map for the region. They are drawing a new map for the region. We are against any changes in the region, in the status quo..."





Notably, the latest turmoil in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against the attack.





