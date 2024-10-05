



Colombo: Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the bilateral ties and future cooperation between the two nations.





Wickremesinghe added that it was a pleasure for him to meet the Indian foreign minister.





Sharing a post about the meeting on X, Wickremesinghe wrote "It was a pleasure to meet Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar yesterday."





"We discussed bilateral ties and future cooperation. I trust the new Sri Lankan government will continue building on the strong relationship we established with India," he added.





Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka on October 4, marking his first visit to the island country since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office.





After arrival in Colombo, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath, where both leaders discussed a range of matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed India's continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding, emphasising the importance of their bilateral partnership.





"Glad to see former President @RW_SRILANKA today. Thanked him for his efforts in advancing our ties in the last two years," Jaishankar wrote on, sharing a picture of the meeting on Friday.





"Assured him that India will continue to commit to Sri Lanka's economic recovery and development," the EAM wrote.





Jaishankar held a meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo as well. During the meeting, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.





Jaishankar and Anura Kumara Dissanayake discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to Anura Kumara Dissanayake.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honored to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region."





On September 22, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.





PM Modi also congratulated Dissanayake on his poll win and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focuses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.





