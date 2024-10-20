U.S. Navy's missile destroyer, USS Dewey (DDG-105), during the joint naval exercise MALABAR-2024, at Visakhapatnam on the East Coast





San Marine, a renowned Kakinada-based shipbuilding company and marine service provider, played an major role by successfully offering comprehensive logistic support to the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class warship and guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG-105) during the joint naval exercise MALABAR-2024, on the East Coast. The joint naval exercise concluded on Friday at Visakhapatnam





On October 8, the 28th edition of the MALABAR exercise commenced under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) onboard Indian naval ship Satpura at Visakhapatnam. It was conducted both at harbour and the sea fronts. The navies of Australia, India, Japan and the United States of America participated in the exercise.





“Beginning from the dock to the departure of the U.S. missile destroyer, USS Dewey (DDG-105), we have guaranteed seamless operations, offering everything from restocking provisions to managing technical and on-ground support requirements,” claimed San Marine Chief Executive Officer Sheik Ahmed Alisha.





Mr. Alisha added that the U.S. Navy’s appreciation of our services in efficient handling of the entrusted services during the MALABAR exercise was a testament to our company’s growing expertise in maritime logistics.





On the role of San Marine in the MALABAR-2024 exercise, Mr. Alisha said, “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of supporting the U.S. Navy in this prestigious exercise. Our dedicated team has demonstrated San Marine’s ability to perform on the international platform”.





Based in Kakinada, San Marine has been engaged in shipbuilding and marine services for over 15 years of experience in shipbuilding and marine services. San Marine has also offered its logistics support in the MALABAR exercise held In 2017.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







