ISRO chief S Somnath (right) during his visit to inspect NISAR mission (Photo: NASA)



The drum-shaped reflector, measuring approximately 39 feet (12 meters) in diameter, is one of NASA's primary contributions to the joint mission.





NASA has been working on the radar antenna reflector in California, ensuring it can withstand the temperature variations during its deployment.





The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, a ground breaking collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is now scheduled for launch in early 2025. NASA has announced the completion of work on the crucial radar antenna reflector, a key component of the satellite.





The drum-shaped reflector, measuring approximately 39 feet (12 meters) in diameter, is one of NASA's primary contributions to the joint mission.





It plays a vital role in transmitting and receiving microwave signals, enabling NISAR to scan nearly all of Earth's land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days.





NASA plans to transport the reflector to an ISRO facility in Bengaluru, India, before the end of this year. There, teams from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and ISRO will reintegrate it with the radar system.





The launch delay is primarily due to orbital constraints and the ongoing eclipse season, which extends through February 2025.





During this period, the satellite would be exposed to alternating sunlight and shadows, causing temperature fluctuations that could adversely affect the deployment of NISAR's boom and radar antenna reflector.





Once operational, NISAR will provide unprecedented data to help scientists monitor and respond to environmental changes and natural disasters.





The satellite's advanced radar imaging capabilities will offer critical insights into ecosystem disturbances, ice-sheet collapse, and natural hazards such as earthquakes and tsunamis.





This mission represents a significant milestone in space collaboration between the United States and India, combining the expertise and resources of both nations' space agencies.





NASA and ISRO will work together to determine an official launch readiness date in the coming months.





(With Input From Agencies)







