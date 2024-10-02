



Male: Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives met High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and reflected on the close, neighbourly relations between India and Maldives.





The two also explored potential new avenues to further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries.





In a post on X, Khaleel said, "It was a pleasure to meet with High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar today. As this was my first meeting with the High Commissioner in my new role, we reflected on the close, neighbourly relations between the Maldives and India. Our discussions also focused on ongoing cooperation, as well as exploring potential new avenues to further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries."





Earlier on September 27, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu told ANI that he is planning to visit India as soon as possible. He also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries.





"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI on sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly.





Notably, if happens, it will be Muizzu's second visit to India, after first making the visit in June during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





It is pertinent to note that earlier almost every Maldivian President used to make his first foreign visit to India, but Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China, after coming to office earlier this year.





The Mohamed Muizzu government in the Maldives took a reconciliatory tone after ties between the two nations soured, leading to a diplomatic row.





Since coming to power, Muizzu has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of view of India-Maldives ties. He ran his whole presidential campaign on the lines of 'India Out'. The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu's party.





