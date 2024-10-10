



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: At least three people lost their lives, and many others were injured when Pakistani security forces raided a peaceful gathering of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) event in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.





The PTM had organised a national Jirga in Jamrud Tehsil, known as the "Awami Adalat" or People's Court, to address pressing issues such as violence, terrorism, and targeted killings, reported The Balochistan Post.





Eyewitnesses reported that security forces used tear gas and ammunition to disperse the crowd, leading to widespread chaos as protesters fled the scene. Dozens of injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals, but the exact number of casualties remains unknown.





Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of PTM, condemned the attack, stating that the Pakistani government's actions were driven by fear of Pashtun unity.





Pashteen also posted on X, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police attacked the Pashtun Jirga Khyber ground, street firing. So far, there are reports of the martyrdom of three friends and dozens of injuries. In addition to Khyber, there are incidents of police firing on jirga attendees in other districts, with one martyred and several injured as a result of firing in South Waziristan. There are also confirmed reports of firing on convoys in North Waziristan."





The PTM has called for a national Jirga gathering on October 11, 2024, in the Khyber district to discuss ongoing violence, terrorism, and targeted killings, seeking solutions to these pressing issues. The state of Pakistan has resorted to brutality out of fear of Pashtun unity in their pursuit of peace.





Pashteen emphasised that despite blocked roads, people continued to gather, and the army and police launched a late-night attack, intending to shed blood





He further stated, "Roads have been blocked in various districts of Pashtun Watan, but still, people are moving ahead by crossing the barriers. Late at night, the army and police attacked the ground. From that moment, their intention was bloodshed, but we vacated the ground for peace. Martyred and wounded friends."





Established in 2018, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement is a grassroots initiative advocating for the rights of Pashtuns in Pakistan. Led by Manzoor Pashteen, PTM emerged in response to human rights violations faced by Pashtuns, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the threat posed by landmines in their regions.





He also questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about their role in this, stating, "In order to stop this oppression in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government even given a notice to the police to stop this cruelty? No, not at all, because everyone is playing their role according to the script to fulfil the desire of the Pashtuns to shed their blood. General Asim Munir, Shahbaz Sharif, and Mohsin Naqvi, by shedding the blood of innocent Pashtuns in Pakhtunkhwa today, have some chills reached your kidneys, or will there be more bloodshed of Pashtuns?"





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







