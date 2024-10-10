Sucre: Bolivia has formally joined South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Al Jazeera reported.





The South American country applied on October 8 to intervene in the case which accused Israel of perpetrating "genocidal acts" in violation of the Genocide Convention.





Bolivia's move puts it among a growing list of states who are party to this case. This includes a host of countries such as Colombia, Libya, Spain, Mexico, Palestine, Nicaragua and Turkey.





In November last year, the south American country has cut official ties with Israel over the conflict in Gaza. The minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada announced the country would send humanitarian aid to Gaza.





Bolivia "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani has announced last year.





Earlier this year in January, the ICJ ruled that Israel must do everything in its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and ensure United Nations-mandated investigators have "unimpeded access" to the enclave.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the court's interim ruling as "outrageous".





South Africa has since returned several times to the ICJ, arguing that Gaza's desperate humanitarian situation demands new emergency measures.





South Africa's lawyers had asked the ICJ in late May to impose emergency measures, saying Israel's attacks in Gaza's southern city Rafah must be stopped to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people. This ruling however was ignored by Israel.





It is significant to note that while ICJ rulings are legally binding, the court has no means to enforce them.





In its submission to the ICJ, Bolivia, which severed ties with Israel in November, argued, "Bolivia seeks to intervene since it considers that it has a responsibility to condemn the crime of genocide," it said.





Israel and Hamas have been engaged in conflict since October 7 last year where Israel saw the deaths of over 1200 nationals and in retaliation conducted targeted military actions over the hideouts of leaders of terrorist organisations Hamas and Hezbollah which were responsible for the dastardly act. It was seen that the brunt of the escalations between Israel and the terrorist groups also saw civilians caught in the crosshairs of the conflict.





According to the United Nations, over 40,000 lives were lost in Gaza since military action begun from both the sides.





Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said in a post commemorating the first anniversary of the war that people in the enclave are continuing to endure "unspeakable suffering".





