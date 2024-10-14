



Advanced UAV manufacturer SKYBER Aerospace has announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based SIBIA Technologies to tap into the fast-growing UAV market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), projected to reach $5.34 billion by 2029. This multi-year agreement covers all facets of the UAV industry, including sales, training, operational support, and technological innovation, and is set to meet the increasing defence and commercial demands in the region, reported Army Recognition.





In this partnership, SKYBER Aerospace will focus on providing systems and regional-specific innovations, while SIBIA Technologies will handle local operations, including after-sales services, operator training, and regulatory compliance, leveraging its established regional presence.





SKYBER Aerospace, known for its AI-based and advanced technology innovations, will supply high-performance UAV systems tailored to meet MEA’s specific needs, while SIBIA Technologies will handle local sales, customer relations, marketing, and regional supply chain logistics.





The partnership features a clear division of roles: SKYBER Aerospace will focus on providing systems and innovating for regional requirements, while SIBIA Technologies, leveraging its regional presence, will oversee local operations, after-sales services, operator training, and regulatory compliance. According to Joseph George, co-founder and CEO of SKYBER Aerospace, this collaboration marks a milestone in capturing the growing potential of the UAV market in the Middle East and Africa, where countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and parts of Africa are increasingly investing in modern technologies and border security, supported by rising defence budgets.





Growth forecasts for this market indicate significant opportunities in both government and commercial sectors, with the two companies particularly aiming at large-scale defence contracts and fulfilling commercial needs in oil and gas, construction, and agriculture. SIBIA Technologies also plans to leverage its partnerships with leading telecom operators in the region to integrate UAV solutions over public and private 5G networks, facilitating more robust communications for advanced UAV operations.





Nour Al Atassi, CEO of SIBIA Technologies, described this alliance as a "symbiotic relationship" where the combined strengths of both companies allow growth in a competitive market. In addition to distributing SKYBER Aerospace’s UAV systems, SIBIA will handle post-sales services, including training, support engineering, and regulatory assistance, ensuring regional clients benefit from a service tailored to local requirements.





The agreement also includes localizing SKYBER Aerospace’s UAV platforms to meet regional needs, such as extreme weather conditions like high temperatures and sandstorms, as well as sector-specific requirements in oil exploration, agricultural mapping, and construction. Regional clients will benefit from localized support, including faster response times, readily available spare parts, and training centres that will allow operators to enhance their skills, improving UAV safety and handling. By streamlining local regulatory navigation and permit acquisition, this initiative aims to reduce operational interruptions, making UAV solutions more cost-effective.





The partnership also envisions the introduction of innovative products, such as fully autonomous drones capable of operating without human intervention. These drones will feature AI-powered navigation and decision-making systems, along with high-precision sensors and long-range surveillance capabilities, in response to the region’s security and defence needs. SKYBER Aerospace and SIBIA Technologies are also exploring drone swarming technologies, which could enhance surveillance, defence operations, and disaster response, in addition to developing specialized drones for precision agriculture, construction monitoring, and cargo transport.





SKYBER Aerospace remains dedicated to providing end-to-end UAV solutions that integrate advanced technologies, including hybrid drones and AI-powered edge computing chipsets, underscoring its commitment to research and development. Over the next five years, the focus will be on establishing leadership in the MEA market, expanding product portfolios, creating local manufacturing facilities, and diversifying UAV applications to meet various needs.





