



Vientiane: Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the significance of the special welcome received by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising India's age-old ties and civilizational connection with Laos.





PM Modi is scheduled to be in the country for a two-day visit. He will be participating in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.





Sharing the details of PM Modi's visit to Laos, Jaiswal said, "PM Modi has arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. At the airport, he was received by senior ministers of the Laos government and accorded a ceremonial welcome but what was truly special was the warm and very significant, meaningful welcome that he received at the hotel."





Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham. PM Modi was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.





Jaiswal further elaborated and said, "The Laos community members and Indian community members sang Gayatri Mantra and welcomed him. They performed Bihu dance for him and welcomed him. Thereafter, the PM participated in the blessing ceremony which was attended by senior Buddhist monks, as you know that Buddhism connects India and Laos in a very deep manner."





Jaiswal also mentioned about the Ramayan performance witnessed by PM Modi and said, "After the Buddhist ceremony, welcome ceremony, PM witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayana performed by one of the leading theatre groups here. The episode was on 'Ravana Vadh."





He further said, "The special welcome that PM received by the community highlights India's age-old ties and civilisational connection that we share with this beautiful country."





Sharing details of further engagements, Jaiswal added, "Later in the day, PM will be participating in ASEAN-India Summit and thereafter, he will have several bilateral meetings including with the newly appointed PM of Japan."





Notably, PM Modi also shared a post on X and wrote, "Met respected monks and spiritual leaders in Lao PDR, who were happy to see the honour being given to Pali by the Indian people. I am grateful to them for their blessings."





In another post, PM Modi said, "Deepening cultural connect! India is proud to be working closely with Lao PDR on conserving and restoring various heritage sites including the Vat Phou complex."





Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival to Laos witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan - called Phalak Phalam performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, along with several other facets of Indian culture and tradition that have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries.





Sharing pictures of the Ramayan performance which he witnessed in Laos, PM Modi in a post on X said, "Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!"





In another post, he said, "Some glimpses from the memorable episode of Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram I witnessed in Lao PDR."





PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora upon arrival in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos.





Several dignitaries, including Laos' Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education and Sports, Governor of Bank of Laos and Mayor of Vientiane were present to welcome PM Modi.





India and Laos have historical and civilizational links reflected in common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Bilateral relations with Laos are friendly and were established in 1956.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







