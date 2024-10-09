



Sri Lanka is set to pursue membership in the BRICS group during the upcoming summit in Kazan, Russia, scheduled from October 22 to October 24, 2024.





The announcement was made by cabinet spokesman Vijitha Herath, who noted that while President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was invited, he will not attend due to domestic commitments. Instead, a delegation led by the secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will represent Sri Lanka at the summit.





In preparation for this initiative, Sri Lanka plans to engage with the foreign ministers of all BRICS nations to garner support for its membership bid.





This move reflects Sri Lanka's strategic interest in aligning with emerging economies and enhancing its international partnerships.





