



In the early hours of May 7, 2025, India launched a highly coordinated military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force and lasted just 25 minutes, from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM. During this brief but intense window, Indian forces unleashed 24 precision-guided missiles, striking key terror camps and resulting in the deaths of over 70 terrorists, with more than 60 others injured.





Operation Sindoor was executed as a direct and proportionate response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, including a Nepali national, and many more injured. Intelligence reports indicated that further attacks against India were imminent, prompting the Indian government to act decisively to deter and disrupt future cross-border terrorism.





The operation was described by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," with a clear focus on dismantling terrorist infrastructure without targeting Pakistani military or civilian installations.





The missile strikes were meticulously planned and executed, targeting nine locations long suspected of harbouring terrorist camps affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The sites included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal. Of these, five were in PoK and four within mainland Pakistan. Bahawalpur, notably, is a known JeM stronghold, while Muzaffarabad and Bhimber have served as key transit and logistics points for infiltration into Kashmir.





The operation utilized a mix of ground-launched and air-launched missiles, including laser-designated and satellite-guided munitions, ensuring high accuracy and minimal collateral damage. Kamikaze drones, or loitering munitions, were also deployed to strike hardened targets. Real-time surveillance via UAVs allowed for immediate confirmation of target destruction, further minimizing civilian casualties.





Impact And Aftermath





According to Indian government sources, all designated targets were successfully neutralized, with command centres, training camps, arms depots, and staging facilities destroyed. The operation marked a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, aiming not just to retaliate but to systematically dismantle the infrastructure supporting cross-border terrorism.





Pakistan confirmed that several areas in its territory and PoK were struck, reporting at least eight civilian deaths and over 35 injuries, including incidents involving mosques and residential areas. Pakistan also claimed to have downed multiple Indian aircraft in retaliatory actions, a claim not corroborated by Indian sources.





Strategic And Political Response





Operation Sindoor was closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security. The Indian government emphasized restraint in target selection, avoiding Pakistani military or economic sites and focusing solely on terror infrastructure. The operation received broad political support within India, with calls for unity and backing from major opposition parties.





In the wake of the strikes, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply, with both sides exchanging threats and global leaders urging restraint. The situation remains fluid, with both militaries on high alert and diplomatic channels active to prevent further escalation.





Operation Sindoor stands as one of the most significant cross-border military actions by India in recent years, reflecting both a tactical and strategic shift in its approach to countering terrorism emanating from across the border. The operation’s precision, speed, and scale underscore India’s intent to deter future attacks while minimizing the risk of broader conflict.





