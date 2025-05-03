



by COL (DR) P K Vasudeva





On the afternoon of April 22, Pakistani terrorists mercilessly gunned down 26 civilians tourists and wounded more than two dozen in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir. While the area has long been plagued by a separatist insurgency, this latest attack caused the highest number of civilian casualties in over twenty years. The terrorists entered the Baisaran meadow, a scenic picnic spot accessible only on foot or by pony, from the surrounding forest, and proceeded to single out non-Muslim men before executing them at point-blank range.





India is not likely to carry out a full-scale military offensive on Pakistan in response to the terrorist massacre in Pahalgam. However, India is fully prepared to launch an attack on Pakistan culminating to a resounding victory. The incident has significantly escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, leading to a series of diplomatic and strategic measures. The situation remains highly volatile.





The combination of military readiness, diplomatic sanctions, and public outrage indicates a heightened state of alert and the possibility of further targeted actions. The international support from countries – USA, Russia, France, United Kingdom, Israel and many more have supported India to crush terrorism once for all. The international community, including the United Nations, have urged both nations to exercise restraint to prevent an unprecedented war.





However, India has taken several strong measures like suspension of the 1960 water sharing agreement of Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, expelling of Pakistani military attaches and downgrading of diplomatic ties by reducing the size of Pakistan's mission in New Delhi from 55 to 30 staff members, cancelling of all previously issued visas under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Visa Exemption Scheme, closing of the main border crossing at Attari and deportation of all Pakistani visitors within 48 hours.





It has also launched a large-scale hunt for militants in Jammu and Kashmir and all other Indian states, focusing on homes and forested regions. The Indian Army has been mobilised, and mock exercises involving the Army, Navy, and Air Forces have been conducted to ensure readiness.





Pakistan as usual has denied any involvement in the attack and has rejected India's allegations however, the fear of defeat and bloodshed is largely lit on their faces.





There is no doubt that India’s defence muscle has undergone a significant transformation, making it far more capable of launching precision attacks against terrorist infrastructure or military targets in adversarial nations like Pakistan. This enhanced capability is the result of a combination of advanced weapon systems, modernisation drives, and a focus on indigenisation and technological self-reliance (Atmanirbharta).





At the forefront of India’s offensive arsenal is the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed jointly with Russia. The BrahMos can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, providing a triad of flexibility. Its air-launched variant, integrated with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, allows the Indian Air Force (IAF) to strike targets from stand-off ranges, minimising risk to pilots and aircraft. The missile’s precision and speed make it a game-changer in both anti-ship and land-attack roles, and its deployment is seen as a deterrent against both Pakistan and China.





The induction of Rafale fighter jets has added a new dimension to India’s air strike capability. Armed with SCALP air-launched cruise missiles, which have a strike range exceeding 300 km, Rafales can hit high-value targets deep inside enemy territory without crossing the border. This stand-off capability enhances operational surprise and reduces exposure to enemy air defences.





India’s drone capabilities have seen rapid expansion, with hundreds of unmanned systems now in service for surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike roles. The procurement of loitering munitions and armed drones, including Predator drones, allows India to conduct precision strikes, hover over contested areas, and target enemy assets with minimal risk to personnel.





India has deployed the S-400 air defence system, capable of tracking and neutralising threats at long ranges, providing a shield for critical assets and enhancing deterrence. The integration of advanced air defence systems, including the indigenous AKASH-NG, strengthens India’s ability to protect its airspace and military infrastructure.





India’s strategic deterrence is underpinned by its nuclear triad, including land-based missiles, air-launched systems, and nuclear-powered submarines armed with ballistic missiles. The successful testing of ballistic missiles from INS Arihant, India’s indigenous nuclear submarine, and continuous upgrades to the Agni missile series, ensure credible minimum deterrence against both regional and extra-regional adversaries.





India’s emergence as a formidable blue-water navy is anchored in its expansive fleet, technological advancements, and strategic maritime doctrine. With a coastline stretching over 7,500 kilometres and a growing footprint in the Indo-Pacific, India recognises maritime power as central to its national security and regional influence. The Indian Navy now boasts a fleet of 293 warships, including two operational aircraft carriers—INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant—enabling global deployment and power projection far beyond its immediate neighbourhood.





India faces intense domestic pressure to retaliate decisively, however, a full-scale military response is unlikely due to the high risks of escalation between two nuclear-armed states. Instead, India may pursue targeted military actions, such as airstrikes or covert operations, similar to the 2019 Balakot airstrikes .





Indian Army currently faces a number of challenges in several key areas, including officer shortages, night vision capabilities, and man-portable radar systems for infantry units. The IAF is also deficient of 11 squadrons of jet fighters which will soon be manufactured/procured.





As of July 1, 2024, the Indian Army faces a significant shortage of officers. The current officer strength stands at 42,095, which is 16.71 per cent below the authorised strength of 50,538. This shortfall translates to approximately 8,443 officer vacancies.





This shortage is particularly acute at the junior officer levels, such as Captains and Majors, which are critical for leading troops in combat situations. To mitigate this gap, the Indian Army is considering measures like reducing staff officer postings at various headquarters to reassign officers to frontline units. The officer shortage, along with a broader personnel deficit of over 1 lakh soldiers, poses challenges to the Army's operational readiness, especially amid ongoing tensions along the borders with Pakistan and China.





The Indian Army has recognised the critical importance of night firing capabilities and is actively working to enhance its night vision assets. The Army is moving towards thermal imagers, replacing traditional image intensifier (II) devices, and has plans to acquire 13,000 thermal sights for rifles, machine guns, and rocket launchers. These thermal sights are based on uncooled microbolometer technology (A microbolometer is a specific type of bolometer used as a detector in a thermal camera. Infrared radiation with wavelengths between 7.5–14 μm strikes the detector material, heating it, and thus changing its electrical resistance) with a 17-micron pixel pitch, offering human recognition ranges of up to 400 meters.





Additionally, the Army is equipping soldiers with advanced night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, and sensors to enhance visibility and targeting precision in low-light conditions. This increased night warfare capability significantly boosts the Army’s strategic advantage, allowing soldiers to conduct covert operations and maintain surveillance around the clock. Presently there is an acute shortage of these essential devices.





The shortage of man-portable radar system is a big handicap for the infantry units resulting in ineffective patrolling and heavy casualties. The Indian Army has identified the need for man-portable radar systems to enhance situational awareness and target acquisition for infantry units. While specific details on current shortages are limited, the emphasis on acquiring such systems underscores the Army's commitment to modernising its infantry capabilities. Under the Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) programme, the Indian Army is integrating advanced technologies to enhance the capabilities of its infantry soldiers.





This includes the development of AI-enabled surveillance and tracking solutions, such as the Karn Kavach system, which provides increased lethality, mobility, survivability, and situational awareness. While these modernisation efforts are underway, challenges such as officer shortages and the need for advanced equipment remain areas of focus for the Indian Army.





To address this shortfall, the IAF is focusing on the induction of newer aircraft, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A. However, delays in the delivery of these aircraft have compounded the issue. For instance, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had committed to delivering 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets, with the first deliveries expected in March 2024. As of early 2025, none have been delivered, primarily due to supply chain issues affecting engine suppliers.





Additionally, the IAF is exploring the involvement of the private sector in military aircraft manufacturing to expedite production and reduce reliance on state-owned entities like HAL. A defence committee has recommended this approach, which, if accepted, could bolster India's private defence firms and alleviate the burden on HAL The current shortfall in fighter squadrons poses a strategic challenge for India, particularly in scenarios involving potential two-front threats. To counter this, the IAF is adapting its strategies to maximise the capabilities of existing assets and expedite the induction of new aircraft. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has emphasised the need for timely deliveries of the TEJAS and greater involvement of the private sector in defence manufacturing .





While the IAF is actively addressing its squadron shortfall through modernisation efforts and strategic adaptations, the current situation underscores the urgency of expediting aircraft inductions and enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities to ensure sustained operational readiness.





Despite domestic pressure, and international support after the gruesome massacre of Indian tourist at Pahalgam India is unlikely to launch a all out attack on Pakistan because of large scale escalation of nuclear threat.





This piece from the originating author might be of the point-in-time nature, and edited for clarity, style and length. IDN does not take institutional positions or sides, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author







