



India has achieved a significant milestone in defence technology with the successful demonstration of its 30-kilowatt laser-based weapon system. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this directed-energy weapon (DEW) is capable of neutralising fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and swarm drones, showcasing India's growing prowess in advanced military technology. This accomplishment places India among an elite group of nations, including the United States, China, and Russia, that possess sophisticated laser weapon capabilities.





The 30-kilowatt laser weapon system is designed to counter aerial threats such as drones and helicopters within a range of 5 kilometres. It incorporates advanced electronic warfare features, including the ability to jam communication and satellite signals.





The system's adaptability allows for deployment on ground-based platforms or ships, enhancing India's defence readiness across multiple domains. Equipped with a 360-degree Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensor for precise targeting, it can be rapidly mobilized via air, rail, road, or sea.





DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat emphasised that this achievement is only the beginning of India's journey in directed-energy weapons. He revealed ongoing efforts to develop other high-energy systems such as high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulse weapons, which aim to provide India with "Star Wars" capabilities. These technologies are part of a broader strategy to strengthen India's defence against modern threats.





According to DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, "As far as I know, it is the United States, Russia and China that have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system." This achievement represents a substantial leap forward in India's defence technology ecosystem and reinforces its position as an emerging leader in advanced military technologies.





The development of laser weapons has been a focus area for major military powers worldwide due to their potential to transform modern warfare. These systems offer numerous advantages over conventional weapons, including precision targeting, minimal collateral damage, cost-effectiveness per engagement, and the ability to counter emerging threats like drone swarms. India's entry into this exclusive domain demonstrates its commitment to developing indigenous advanced defence technologies and reducing dependence on foreign military systems.





The successful development of the 30-kilowatt system has strategic implications beyond the immediate military applications, as it showcases India's growing technological capabilities and self-reliance in critical defence sectors.



India's Laser Technology Development

India's journey toward advanced laser weapon systems has evolved through several developmental stages. Earlier efforts in laser technology by DRDO included systems like the vehicle-mounted laser dazzler (VMLD), developed in collaboration with Mahindra. This system, though less powerful than the current 30-kilowatt weapon, demonstrated DRDO's emerging capabilities in the field.

The VMLD was designed as a non-lethal anti-personnel weapon system for crowd control applications, utilizing an intense green laser to temporarily blind targets without causing permanent damage. This earlier technology, showcased at the 106th Indian Science Congress, represented an important stepping stone in India's laser technology development pathway.

In addition to direct energy weapons, DRDO has also made significant progress in laser guidance systems. Recently, the organization developed a laser beam-riding (LBR) guidance system equipped with an eye-safe laser rangefinder (ELRF). This technology, designed to provide line-of-sight laser guidance to missiles, operates effectively at ranges between 500 and 5,000 meters. The system generates a spatially encoded laser beam carrying information to guide missiles along the beam's path to strike targets precisely. This guidance system demonstrates less susceptibility to environmental factors like smoke, fog, rain, and dust compared to semi-active laser guidance systems, highlighting DRDO's comprehensive approach to laser technology applications in defence.

Future Developments and Enhanced Systems

DRDO's ambitions in directed-energy weapons extend well beyond the 30-kilowatt system currently ready for deployment. The organization has initiated development of significantly more powerful laser weapons, including a 100-kilowatt directed energy weapon under the project name Directionally Unrestricted Ray-Gun Array (DURGA) II. According to reports from 2023, this lightweight directed-energy weapon was scheduled for testing, representing a substantial power increase over the 30-kilowatt system. The DEW technology utilizes energy from lasers, microwaves, or particle beams to transmit lethal force at the speed of light (approximately 3,00,000 kilometres per second), providing high-precision strike capabilities that can overcome gravitational and atmospheric forces.

Most significantly, DRDO is reportedly developing an even more powerful 300-kilowatt directed-energy laser weapon system named "Surya" with an exceptional operational range of 20 kilometres. Announced in March 2025, this system represents India's most ambitious effort in laser weapon technology to date. The Surya system is specifically designed to neutralize a wide variety of aerial threats, including drones, missiles, and other airborne projectiles, using concentrated energy beams for target destruction. With its high-power 300 kW output, Surya will be capable of engaging various high-speed threats including UAVs, rockets, and incoming missiles at considerable stand-off distances, significantly enhancing India's defensive capabilities against advanced aerial threats. This development trajectory demonstrates DRDO's systematic approach to advancing India's directed-energy weapon capabilities through increasingly powerful systems with enhanced operational parameters.

Strategic Implications For India's Defence Capabilities

The successful development and imminent deployment of the 30-kilowatt laser weapon system, alongside ongoing work on more powerful variants, carries significant strategic implications for India's defence posture. These directed-energy weapon systems provide India with advanced counter-drone and counter-missile capabilities at a time when unmanned aerial systems and cruise missiles are becoming increasingly prominent threats in modern conflicts. The systems' ability to engage targets at the speed of light with precision and minimal collateral damage represents a paradigm shift in defensive capabilities compared to conventional kinetic weapons.

The cost-effectiveness of laser weapons for repeated engagements also presents a strategic advantage. While the initial development and deployment costs may be substantial, the per-engagement cost is minimal compared to conventional missile systems, as laser weapons require only power generation rather than expendable munitions.

This economic advantage becomes particularly significant when considering defence against saturation attacks or drone swarms, where multiple targets must be engaged rapidly and continuously. Additionally, the versatility of these laser weapon systems in terms of platform integration—spanning land, sea, and potentially air domains—provides military planners with flexible deployment options across various operational scenarios.

Conclusion

India's achievement in developing and preparing to deploy the 30-kilowatt laser weapon system represents a significant milestone in the nation's defence technology capabilities. This system, with its ability to neutralize aerial threats at ranges up to 5 kilometres, positions India among a select group of nations with advanced directed-energy weapon capabilities. The system's versatility for deployment across multiple platforms, combined with its advanced targeting and electronic warfare features, provides India with enhanced defensive options against evolving aerial threats.

DRDO's ongoing development of more powerful systems, including the 100-kilowatt DURGA II and the 300-kilowatt Surya, demonstrates India's commitment to advancing its directed-energy weapon capabilities. These systems, with their extended ranges and enhanced power outputs, will further strengthen India's position in modern warfare technologies. As global security challenges continue to evolve, particularly with the proliferation of unmanned aerial systems and advanced missile technologies, India's investments in directed-energy weapons represent a forward-looking approach to maintaining effective defensive capabilities against emerging threats.





Agencies















