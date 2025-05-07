

India conducted 24 missile strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and POK, killing 70 terrorists, in response to Pahalgam attack. This operation aimed to combat cross-border terrorism and dismantle military-terror links while minimising civilian harm.

Among the terrorists killed are mid- to high-ranking field commanders affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, defence sources have said.



In the early hours of May 7, 2025, India launched a series of precise missile strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This operation was executed as a direct and forceful response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including those of tourists, and was attributed to Pakistan-based militant groups.





The operation was marked by its speed, scale, and coordination. In just 25 minutes, from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM, Indian armed forces-including the Army, Navy, and Air Force-launched 24 missiles at carefully selected targets. The nine locations struck included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal-areas identified as major hubs for terrorist activity. Among the sites were headquarters and camps affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The strikes were designed to dismantle terror infrastructure, including recruitment centres, training camps, and launch pads, which Indian intelligence had monitored for extended periods. The selection of targets was based on a sophisticated integration of satellite surveillance, human intelligence, and intercepted communications, ensuring that only facilities directly linked to terrorist operations were hit.





According to Indian government sources, the operation killed at least 70 terrorists, including mid- to high-ranking field commanders, trainers, and logistics officers of LeT and JeM. Over 60 more were reported injured. The destruction of these camps and key communication nodes has significantly degraded the operational capabilities of these groups, disrupting their ability to coordinate further attacks or infiltrate operatives into India.





Pakistan reported that at least nine civilians were killed, 38 injured, and two missing, with some strikes hitting mosques and residential areas. Indian officials expressed regret for civilian casualties but emphasized that all sites were carefully vetted and directly linked to terrorist activity. They attributed civilian harm to the militants’ practice of embedding their facilities within densely populated areas, complicating efforts to avoid non-combatant casualties. Indian sources stressed that no Pakistani military installations were targeted and that collateral damage was minimized through the use of high-precision stand-off weapons.





Operation Sindoor represented a marked shift in India’s counter-terror doctrine. Unlike previous, more limited responses, this operation was expansive, swift, and unapologetically assertive, signalling India’s resolve to no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism or the complicity of state institutions enabling it. The strikes were synchronized to maximize surprise and avoid detection, with real-time UAV footage confirming the destruction of targets.





Indian intelligence also cited clear evidence of logistical support from the Pakistan Army to these terror groups, and the strikes aimed to expose and dismantle this nexus. Indian officials maintained that the operation was a measured and proportionate exercise of the country’s right to self-defence, and stated that global powers had urged restraint but acknowledged India’s right to respond to terrorism.





In the immediate aftermath, Pakistan responded with intense artillery fire along the Line of Control and claimed to have downed Indian aircraft-a claim not corroborated by India. The situation has raised concerns of a broader military escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, though both sides have so far avoided direct strikes on each other's military installations.





Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in India’s approach to countering cross-border terrorism. The swift, surgical, and assertive strikes not only inflicted heavy losses on terror groups but also sent a clear message regarding India’s strategic resolve. While the operation succeeded in minimizing collateral damage, the risk of further escalation remains, underscoring the volatile nature of India-Pakistan relations in the context of terrorism and regional security.





