



The Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, in a historic tri-services operation, conducted precision strikes at 1:44 am on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22. As per sources Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored the operation.





In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of at least 28 civilians-primarily Hindu tourists-India launched a significant military response under the codename "Operation Sindoor."





Execution of Operation Sindoor





Operation Sindoor was launched at 1:44 am, nearly two weeks after the Pahalgam massacre. Under the constant supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian forces executed precision strikes on nine terrorist sites located in both Pakistan and PoK. The operation specifically targeted bases from which attacks against India were being planned and directed, including major hubs in Muridke (headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba), Bahawalpur (base of Jaish-e-Mohammad), Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Chak Amru, Bhimber, Gulpur, and Sialkot.





India emphasised that the strikes were "focused, measured and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations to prevent broader conflict escalation. The operation utilized advanced weaponry, including SCALP (Storm Shadow) cruise missiles launched from Rafale fighter jets and Hammer Smart Bombs, ensuring high-precision targeting of terrorist infrastructure.





Immediate Aftermath And Reactions





The strikes were confirmed by both Indian and Pakistani officials. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the action an "act of war" and vowed a forceful response, while Pakistan's military reported casualties and damage, including the deaths of at least three people and injuries to twelve, with claims that some civilian structures were hit. Artillery exchanges were reported along the LoC, but India maintained its response was "calibrated" and restrained.





Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army publicly declared, "Justice is served. Jai Hind," reflecting the national sentiment for retribution and closure following the Pahalgam tragedy.





Diplomatic And Strategic Implications





India briefed key international partners, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval updating his US counterpart and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the operation. US President Donald Trump acknowledged prior awareness of impending Indian action and expressed hope for a swift resolution. The strikes further strained India-Pakistan relations, with both nations taking reciprocal diplomatic and economic measures, including border and airspace closures, treaty suspensions, and trade restrictions.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor represents a significant escalation in India's counter-terrorism posture, demonstrating a willingness to undertake coordinated, tri-services military action beyond its borders in response to mass-casualty terrorist attacks. The operation was designed to be punitive yet restrained, targeting only terrorist infrastructure while avoiding broader military confrontation with Pakistan. The situation remains tense, with both countries on high alert and the international community closely monitoring developments.





Agencies







