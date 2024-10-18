



Guadalajara: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired Tech Leaders Roundtable at the Chamber of Commerce in Mexico's Guadalajara and held discussions on 'Strengthening Technological Cooperation between India and Mexico.'





The roundtable on Thursday was organised by the Mexican Association of the Information Technology Industry and Tata Consulting Services in collaboration with the Embassy of India in Mexico and Department of Economic Affairs.





According to Ministry of Finance, the meeting aimed to bring together global technology leaders, including representatives from major Indian IT companies that operate in the region.





The discussions focused on boosting cooperation in technology and innovation, with the goal of expanding collaboration between the two countries.





Finance Minister also paid tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata at the TCS headquarters in Mexico, Ratan Tata passed away at midnight of October 9 due to old age issues.





Sitharaman arrived in Mexico on Thursday for an official visit.





Sitharaman's visit, scheduled from October 17 to 20, involve interactions with political and business leaders from various sectors in both Guadalajara and Mexico City.





According to the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman trip to Mexico reflects the growing economic and trade relations between the two nations.





"The Union Finance Minister will engage with political and business leaders from different sectors in Guadalajara and Mexico City with a focus to explore further collaboration in #trade, #investment, #technology, #innovation, and #DPI, leading to deepening of bilateral relations between #IndiaMexico" said the ministry in a social media post on 'X'.





Through this visit, India and Mexico aim to further strengthen their partnership, exploring new avenues for collaboration in various sectors and enhancing trade and investment ties.












