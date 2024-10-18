



Lilongwe: Emphasising the strong ties between India and Malawai, President Droupadi Murmu said that New Delhi is currently the fourth largest trading partner of the African nation and has over USD 500 million worth of investments in various sectors of the country.





Addressing the India-Malawi Business Meet on Thursday during the final leg of her State Visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi, President Murmu noted that both nations could come together to find "synergy" in many sectors, with immense scope for enhancing their partnership in sectors like agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism.





She also highlighted the growing bilateral ties between India and Malawi, primarily in trade-related activities.





"Malawi is a country rich in natural reserves and fertile agricultural land. On the other hand, India has a large consumer base with increasing demand for energy, minerals, and food for its large population. Both our countries can come together to find synergy in many areas. There is an immense scope for enhancing our cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, etc," she said.





"Bilateral trade between India and Malawi has been growing. India is currently the fourth largest trading partner of Malawi. India is also one of the largest investors in Malawi, with over 500 million US dollars worth of investments in various sectors," the President added.





President Murmu further noted that the India-Malawi partnership was not confined just to the administrative level, as Africa had emerged as an important trade and investment destination with growing investments coming from Indian companies, both multinational and SMEs in various sectors.





"The India-Malawi partnership is not confined to governments alone, as Africa has emerged as an important trade and investment destination. India's private sector is at the forefront of driving this impetus. There are growing investments by Indian companies, both multinational and SMEs, in Africa in a range of sectors," she said.





President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on the morning of October 17 for the final leg of her state visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi at Kamuzu International Airport.





She was received by the Vice President of Malawi, Michael Usi, and other dignitaries. Upon her arrival, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome, after which she attended a traditional cultural performance at the airport.





This is the first-ever state visit from India to Malawi. President Murmu was accompanied by the Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, and Members of Parliament, Mukeshkumar Dalal and Atul Garg.





