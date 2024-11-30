



Anti-ISKCON Protests Continue in Dhaka: Protests against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) are ongoing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition. His arrest has sparked significant unrest, with supporters demanding his release and condemning the charges against him.





In light of rising violence and extremism targeting minority communities in Bangladesh, India has called on the interim government to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the government must uphold its responsibility to protect all religious groups amid escalating tensions and extremist rhetoric.





India expressed its expectation that the legal processes surrounding Chinmoy Krishna Das's case will be fair and transparent. Jaiswal reiterated India's long-standing position advocating for the protection of minority rights in Bangladesh, highlighting that these issues require urgent attention and cannot be dismissed as exaggerations.





ISKCON has publicly supported Chinmoy Krishna Das, despite his prior expulsion from the organization. The group condemned the charges against him and called for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for peaceful coexistence among religious communities.







