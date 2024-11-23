



Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, recently addressed ongoing security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing the residual terrorism in the region to external influences. During a function in Poonch, he highlighted the Indian Army's commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and fostering a stronger bond with local communities as vital strategies for achieving lasting peace.





The Indian Army has recently intensified its patrolling efforts and established posts in the upper reaches of mountain ridges, as stated by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster the Army's operational capabilities in challenging terrains.





The Army is focusing on improving its readiness and responsiveness in high-altitude areas, which are critical for national security.





The GoC emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relationships with local communities and ensuring their support in these strategic operations.





The establishment of posts in mountainous regions serves not only as a deterrent against potential threats but also aids in monitoring and securing vital areas.





This proactive approach reflects the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding its borders and enhancing its presence in strategically significant locations.







