



The recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, by alleged Khalistani extremists has sparked widespread condemnation from Canadian politicians and community leaders. The incident, which occurred during a protest outside the temple, saw clashes between supporters of Khalistan and individuals carrying India's national flag, resulting in violence that included physical altercations and reports of injuries among worshippers, including women and children.





Canadian MP Chandra Arya was particularly vocal about the incident, stating that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists. He expressed concern over the increasing boldness of violent extremism within Canada and suggested that Khalistani supporters might have infiltrated local law enforcement agencies. Arya emphasized the need for Hindu-Canadians to assert their rights and hold politicians accountable for their safety.





Other political figures also condemned the violence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the acts as "unacceptable," affirming that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. He thanked law enforcement for their swift response to the incident. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre echoed these sentiments, asserting that violence targeting worshippers is completely unacceptable and advocating for a peaceful practice of faith in Canada.





The attack has heightened tensions within the South Asian community in Canada, reflecting broader issues surrounding religious intolerance and the safety of minority groups. The Hindu Canadian Foundation reported that children and women were among those attacked, highlighting the severity of the situation. This incident is part of a troubling trend where Hindu temples in Canada have faced vandalism and attacks in recent years, raising alarms about religious freedom and community safety.





As investigations continue, local authorities have increased their presence around places of worship to maintain public order, emphasizing a commitment to protecting all communities from violence.







