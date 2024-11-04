



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, emphasizing that "every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely." This statement came after violent clashes involving alleged Khalistani extremists during a protest at the temple, which reportedly resulted in injuries to worshippers, including women and children.





Trudeau described the violence as "unacceptable" and expressed gratitude to local law enforcement for their swift response. He highlighted the necessity of protecting religious freedoms in Canada, stating that such acts undermine the country's values. The Peel Regional Police have been deployed to maintain order but have not made any arrests or confirmed the identities of those involved in the violence as of now.





The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from various political leaders. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre labelled the attack as completely unacceptable and reiterated that all Canadians should be able to worship in peace. He criticized the current government for failing to protect vulnerable communities from such violence. MP Chandra Arya also condemned the attack, asserting that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, reflecting a growing concern about extremist activities within Canada.





This incident adds to a troubling trend of religious intolerance in Canada, with previous attacks on Hindu temples raising alarms about the safety of religious minorities in the country. The situation has further strained diplomatic relations between Canada and India, particularly following allegations regarding India's involvement in the assassination of a Khalistani separatist earlier this year.







