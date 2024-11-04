



The recent violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, involving alleged Khalistani extremists has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders and community organizations. On November 3, 2024, a protest outside the temple escalated into clashes between demonstrators supporting Khalistan—a proposed independent Sikh homeland—and attendees of the temple, leading to physical altercations captured in videos circulated on social media.





Reports indicate that terrorists wielding sticks attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees, including women and children, within the temple premises. The attackers were seen carrying flags associated with pro-Khalistani groups.





Peel Regional Police increased their presence at the site to ensure public safety and stated they would not tolerate violence. However, no arrests were made during the incident.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence, asserting that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. He emphasized that such acts are unacceptable and thanked law enforcement for their swift response. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre echoed these sentiments, criticizing the government's failure to protect religious communities and calling for an end to chaos in Canada.





Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament, described the attack as crossing a "red line" and highlighted concerns about the rise of violent extremism linked to Khalistani supporters in Canada. He suggested that these extremists are exploiting freedom of expression laws to operate without accountability.





Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown expressed disappointment over the violence, reinforcing that religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada and that all individuals should feel safe in their places of worship.





This incident is part of a troubling trend involving rising tensions between different religious communities in Canada, particularly following allegations regarding the involvement of Indian officials in violence against Sikh activists on Canadian soil. The Canadian government has faced criticism for its handling of these issues amidst growing diplomatic tensions with India over related matters.







