



China has developed a sophisticated military application of artificial intelligence, referred to as a "ChatGPT military," which enhances the capabilities of electronic warfare drones. This innovation is spearheaded by the Chengdu Aircraft Design Institute, known for its J-20 stealth fighter, in collaboration with Northwestern Polytechnical University.





Overview of the Technology





The ground breaking generative AI developed by China is reportedly as complex as ChatGPT, but unlike the OpenAI's generative AI's, China's LLM is designed for military warfare.



Large Language Model (LLM): The new system employs a large language model akin to ChatGPT, specifically designed for military applications. This LLM can command drones equipped with electronic warfare tools to disrupt enemy radar and communication systems effectively.





According to tests, this AI-driven system outperforms traditional AI methods and even experienced human operators in decision-making speed and efficacy during combat scenarios. It can make tactical adjustments up to ten times per second, significantly enhancing the drone's operational capabilities in real-time engagements.





Key Features





The LLM key features is its ability in Rapid Disruption, it enables drones to execute electronic warfare manoeuvres that can neutralize enemy radar systems through targeted electromagnetic signals. This capability allows for the creation of multiple false targets on enemy radar, a tactic deemed more effective than merely jamming signals.





The model has been trained on extensive literature related to electronic warfare, including operational manuals and air combat records. This diverse training helps it interpret sensor data rapidly, addressing previous criticisms regarding the slow response times of LLMs in combat situations.





Warfare Capabilities





The introduction of this technology marks a significant shift in how AI is utilized in military operations. Previously, AI was primarily used for intelligence analysis and decision support within command centres. Now, it is being directly integrated into combat systems, transforming the battlefield dynamics by allowing drones to operate autonomously with enhanced decision-making capabilities.





Despite these advancements, experts caution that practical challenges remain, such as issues related to chip technology, model size, and security vulnerabilities. However, the concept of using AI-driven systems in warfare is rapidly evolving from theoretical discussions to practical applications.



